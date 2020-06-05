Sign up
Photo 1239
Cape Weaver
not too happy with someone at the feeder.
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
3rd April 2020 3:30pm
Tags
cape-weaver-feeder
Pigeons Farm
ace
Gorgeous photo of this Cape Weaver
June 5th, 2020
