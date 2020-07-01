Sign up
Photo 1265
Views of the winelands
will be featured on Wednesdays for the next month. The vines are bare and lush green grass and yellow flowers growing between the rows.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3806
photos
261
followers
191
following
346% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
17th June 2020 1:36pm
Tags
vineyards-slopes-of-the-helderberg
Milanie
ace
What a beautiful landscape to look out on. Vineyards are really interesting pieces of land - quite a few in our area
July 1st, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Beautiful green grass and flowers between the vines.
July 1st, 2020
