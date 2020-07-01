Previous
Next
Views of the winelands by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1265

Views of the winelands

will be featured on Wednesdays for the next month. The vines are bare and lush green grass and yellow flowers growing between the rows.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
346% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a beautiful landscape to look out on. Vineyards are really interesting pieces of land - quite a few in our area
July 1st, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Beautiful green grass and flowers between the vines.
July 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise