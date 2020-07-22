Sign up
Photo 1286
The only leaves I could find
still on the vines. The vines have not been pruned yet and looking rather untidy.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3869
photos
262
followers
191
following
Views
4
Special to me
DC-FZ80
17th June 2020 1:39pm
red-leaves-vines
