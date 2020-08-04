Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1299
The staring mare
standing in a paddock just off the road. When I get out of the car, she stops grazing and stares at me. For some reason I love the colour of her mane, maybe as my hair used to be that blonde ;-)
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3908
photos
261
followers
191
following
355% complete
View this month »
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
Latest from all albums
1299
1297
1300
1307
1298
1308
1301
1299
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
16th July 2020 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blonde-mane-mare
Ron
ace
Wonderful capture! If you know anyone who's writing a romance novel, I think you have the cover!
August 4th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful mare and beautifully captured and presented !
August 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close