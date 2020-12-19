Previous
Red Bishop by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1436

Red Bishop

as from January they will slowly lose their bright colour and return to their normal pumage.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Stunning! I will have to look them up to see what they look like in January!
December 19th, 2020  
Wow...What great capture of those fabulous, colorful feathers
December 19th, 2020  
Curious what they will look in their normal plumage.
December 19th, 2020  
