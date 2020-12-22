Sign up
Photo 1439
Lamas looking in
to see what those people were doing in their shed. They were grazing outside and as the guide called them, they all came dashing up the hill and stood there peering at us.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
5
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4328
photos
266
followers
212
following
394% complete
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
18th December 2020 10:39am
Tags
lamas-looking-so-inquisitive
summerfield
ace
nice hair! 🤣 aces, diana!
December 22nd, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Great expressions and updos!
December 22nd, 2020
Babs
ace
Lover the hairstyles, don't they look glamorous.
December 22nd, 2020
Netkonnexion
ace
Reminds me... I need to get my hair cut! LOL. Great image.
December 22nd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow they look like they've come from the salon 🤣
December 22nd, 2020
