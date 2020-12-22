Previous
Lamas looking in by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1439

Lamas looking in

to see what those people were doing in their shed. They were grazing outside and as the guide called them, they all came dashing up the hill and stood there peering at us.
22nd December 2020

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
summerfield ace
nice hair! 🤣 aces, diana!
December 22nd, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Great expressions and updos!
December 22nd, 2020  
Babs ace
Lover the hairstyles, don't they look glamorous.
December 22nd, 2020  
Netkonnexion ace
Reminds me... I need to get my hair cut! LOL. Great image.
December 22nd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow they look like they've come from the salon 🤣
December 22nd, 2020  
