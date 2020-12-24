Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1441
And then they all took off
in a great hurry to pass us and get onto the field.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4334
photos
266
followers
212
following
394% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
18th December 2020 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lamas-dashing-past
Elizabeth
ace
It's a stampede! Great shot.
December 24th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
hahah, this is just great!!
December 24th, 2020
