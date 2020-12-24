Previous
And then they all took off by ludwigsdiana
And then they all took off

in a great hurry to pass us and get onto the field.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Diana

Elizabeth ace
It's a stampede! Great shot.
December 24th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
hahah, this is just great!!
December 24th, 2020  
