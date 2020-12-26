Previous
For Valerie @happysnaps by ludwigsdiana
For Valerie @happysnaps

Today four years ago I started my journey as an absolute beginner on 365. I scrolled down to my followers and saw that Valerie was the first person to follow me. Thanks Valerie, hard to believe it was so long ago :-)
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
amyK ace
Lovely details on this
December 26th, 2020  
