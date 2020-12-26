Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1443
For Valerie @happysnaps
Today four years ago I started my journey as an absolute beginner on 365. I scrolled down to my followers and saw that Valerie was the first person to follow me. Thanks Valerie, hard to believe it was so long ago :-)
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4340
photos
265
followers
213
following
395% complete
View this month »
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
Latest from all albums
1450
1443
1442
1451
1444
1443
1452
1445
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
24th December 2020 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
end-of-year-four
amyK
ace
Lovely details on this
December 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close