Photo 1444
A huge thank you
to all my followers and friends here on 365, for all your kindness, input and help. I never thought I would be enjoying it as much as I am. In other words, I am totally hooked and looking forward to year five.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4343
photos
263
followers
213
following
395% complete
View this month »
amyK
ace
Congratulations on another year! Looking forward to more of your wonderful photos, Diana!
December 27th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Congrats on a great run! I've so enjoyed your photos over the years! Looking forward to another great year of photos and a much better 2021 than 2020 gave us.
December 27th, 2020
