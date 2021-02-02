Previous
Dietes with a visitor by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1481

Dietes with a visitor

quite a few of them are doubles, I rarely see them bloom this way.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous flower. you captured the colors so well. Love the tiny visitor, what a bonus,
February 2nd, 2021  
