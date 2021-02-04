Sign up
Photo 1483
Beautiful weather
to go for a walk on the beach. I was surprised what a 18-55mm kit lens can do, although I think I should have put it on landscape. Tomorrow I will collect a zoom lens which I am very excited about. So much to play with and learn now.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4460
photos
276
followers
224
following
Tags
strand-open-after-lockdown
Lou Ann
ace
Oh this is a wonderful scene.
February 4th, 2021
