Previous
Next
On the beach by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1484

On the beach

there were so many of the little snails trying to get back under the sand when the waves rolled back. I love the colours.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Never seen those colors, what a pretty snail. It must be hard work to get down under the sand.
February 5th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
So beautiful...
February 5th, 2021  
Kat
Lovely simple shot
February 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise