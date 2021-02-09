Previous
On the way to Muizenberg by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1488

On the way to Muizenberg

we have such strong winds during the summer months, that the coastal road is partly covered by sand. This is the Indian Ocean with the Hottentots Holland Mountains in the background.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
