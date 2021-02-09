Sign up
Photo 1488
On the way to Muizenberg
we have such strong winds during the summer months, that the coastal road is partly covered by sand. This is the Indian Ocean with the Hottentots Holland Mountains in the background.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
nothing-but-sand-and-fishermen
