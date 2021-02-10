Sign up
Photo 1489
African Penguin
nesting in the sand. There are huge amounts of females sitting on nests atm. It seems to be breeding season in Boulders.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
penguin-nest
Lynda McG
ace
Lovely to see!
February 10th, 2021
