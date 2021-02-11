Sign up
Photo 1490
The closest living relative of an Elephant
is the Dassie, an African rodent. A small herbivorous mammal in the order Hyracoidea, the rock hyrax. They were also clambering around on the boulders.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Album
Special to me
Taken
6th February 2021 10:57am
Tags
dassie-hyrax
