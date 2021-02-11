Previous
The closest living relative of an Elephant by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1490

The closest living relative of an Elephant

is the Dassie, an African rodent. A small herbivorous mammal in the order Hyracoidea, the rock hyrax. They were also clambering around on the boulders.
11th February 2021

