The smallest beach by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1491

The smallest beach

between Muizenberg and Simonstown in the False bay. The railway line runs directly along the whole stretch of coast, which somehow does not disturb. Nobody seemed to care that covid is still around.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Diana

