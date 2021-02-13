Previous
Mountains on the other side of False Bay by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1492

Mountains on the other side of False Bay

as seen from Boulders.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
LManning (Laura)
So beautiful. The colours in the water!
February 13th, 2021  
Elizabeth
Beautiful oceanscape! The colors in the water are amazing!
February 13th, 2021  
Bill
What a beautiful scene. The water is magnificent.
February 13th, 2021  
