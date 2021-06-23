Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1622
The Black masked Weaver
who built the nest. They are all very active atm.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4877
photos
287
followers
232
following
444% complete
View this month »
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
Latest from all albums
1622
1629
1623
1621
1630
1622
1624
1631
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
18th June 2021 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hiding-in-the-fever-tree
Joy's Focus
ace
Stunning capture!
June 23rd, 2021
Gosia
ace
Beautiful colours of the bird
June 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close