Photo 1628
More bananas
taken in my neighbours yard. Those little ones taste so different to what one buys in the shops and are very delicious.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Special to me
Canon EOS 80D
9th June 2021 3:23pm
Tags
wish-i-had-a-tree
*lynn
ace
amazing colors
June 29th, 2021
