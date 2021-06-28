Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1627
Hanging out together
I was surprised to see these two Mouse birds clinging face to face on our garden fence. there were at least 5 others in the plumbago.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Maggiemae
ace
Its like one was in prison and being visited by his/her partner!
June 28th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
That is fabulous!
June 28th, 2021
