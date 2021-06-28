Previous
Hanging out together by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1627

Hanging out together

I was surprised to see these two Mouse birds clinging face to face on our garden fence. there were at least 5 others in the plumbago.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Diana

Diana
Maggiemae ace
Its like one was in prison and being visited by his/her partner!
June 28th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
That is fabulous!
June 28th, 2021  
