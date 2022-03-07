Sign up
Photo 1878
This is Rocky
the Kestrel running after his food which I posted yesterday. Bob
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5864
photos
307
followers
255
following
514% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
4th March 2022 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eagle-encounters
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous shot, great detail!
March 6th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
What a stunning shot! Great detail and focus
March 6th, 2022
