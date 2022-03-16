Previous
Cape Vulture by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1888

Cape Vulture

Also known as the rubbish collectors in the bird world.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

Gavin.J
Great shot of a menacing looking bird. He looks like he's waiting for something to die!!
March 16th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Well, they are useful, aren't tgey? Like wolves. And there is a huge lizzard, too. I think the varan? They all feed on corpses, don't they?
March 16th, 2022  
