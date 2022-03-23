Previous
Scary looking critters by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1895

Scary looking critters

are the Cape Vultures. There are quite a few t eagle encounters as they either have damaged wings or some toes missing. They have a great life there.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Sally Ings ace
Fabulous capture. I'd like to go back to Eagle encounters someday. I think that I could spend hours there taking pictures
March 23rd, 2022  
Diana ace
@salza Oh yes I can believe that Sally! I go every couple of days as it is just down the road from me. I bought an annual pass. If you do, please let me know :-)
March 23rd, 2022  
Lois ace
Great focus! What a creature!
March 23rd, 2022  
