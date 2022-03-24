Previous
Next
Such a shy little Owl by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1896

Such a shy little Owl

with the softest feathers. Southern White faced Scops Owl
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
519% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pretty one ! lovely capture ! fav
March 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
Just love the eye. I think he is watching you.
March 24th, 2022  
narayani
The feathers look a little like emu feathers. Amazing eye.
March 24th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
love his feathers
March 24th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Lovely detail!
March 24th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful bird. Great capture and sharp.
March 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise