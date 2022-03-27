Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1899
Rocky being distracted
by some other birds in the sky. He seems not sure whether he should stay or join them. He stayed as he did not want to miss his reward.
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5950
photos
307
followers
242
following
520% complete
View this month »
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
Latest from all albums
1899
1900
242
1898
1907
1901
1899
1908
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rock-kestrel
moni kozi
ace
Wow! What a gorgeous shot. The bird is so well focused on. Awesome
March 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close