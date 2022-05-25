Sign up
Photo 1958
Another preening session
on another damp day. Amazing hoe different jr looks when the feathers are dry.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6185
photos
302
followers
241
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
22nd May 2022 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dikkop-olive-grove
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous. The rain has stopped here today and I have even managed to get the washing dry. yeah!
May 25th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
He looks as if he's double jointed! Great shot.
May 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
