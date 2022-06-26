Previous
Next
Strand golf course by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1990

Strand golf course

with the starter hut.
I was planning on taking some different shots, but the weather was not up to it.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
545% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So sunny and bright - such a lovely view !
June 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise