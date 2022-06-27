Sign up
Photo 1991
Someone was having a party
but I was not invited ;-) I just like the way the table was decorated.
I am still trying to rush through posting and commenting. Our power issues are here to stay :-(
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty ! -- hope your power issues will be resolved soon !
June 27th, 2022
Christina
Looks like a fab way to party!
June 27th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh, that's a gorgeous lay of the table. Love the oranges.
June 27th, 2022
