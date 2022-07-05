Previous
Next
Joy and Loti by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1999

Joy and Loti

were born in 2008 and rescued in 2009. They were both rescued from abuse in the illegal pet trade in eastern Europe. Most of the animals in this industry do not survive past their first year.

I will have to stop now and wait for the power to go back on in two and a half hours :-(
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
547% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani
It’s so good that these majestic animals are rescued and get to live a relatively normal life.
July 5th, 2022  
Christina
That is just awful - what do people do with lions as pets. I can not imagine one in my back yard!
July 5th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw. Lovely couple.
July 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise