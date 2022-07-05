Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1999
Joy and Loti
were born in 2008 and rescued in 2009. They were both rescued from abuse in the illegal pet trade in eastern Europe. Most of the animals in this industry do not survive past their first year.
I will have to stop now and wait for the power to go back on in two and a half hours :-(
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6348
photos
301
followers
243
following
547% complete
View this month »
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
Latest from all albums
341
1997
342
2000
2006
1998
1999
2007
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lion-park
narayani
It’s so good that these majestic animals are rescued and get to live a relatively normal life.
July 5th, 2022
Christina
That is just awful - what do people do with lions as pets. I can not imagine one in my back yard!
July 5th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Aw. Lovely couple.
July 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close