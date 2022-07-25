Sign up
Photo 2019
Early morning cleansing
Joy and Loti were taking turns at licking each other, was so lovely to watch them.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
joy-loti
winghong_ho
Very sweet, even for lions which people normally afraid of.
July 25th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely. Such gentleness.
July 25th, 2022
Carolinesdreams
ace
Oh beautiful.
July 25th, 2022
Babs
ace
Aw how sweet.
July 25th, 2022
