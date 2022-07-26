Previous
Joy and Loti still grooming by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2020

Joy and Loti still grooming

It was just wonderful watching these two enjoying each others company. In the end they were rolling around, but my shots were too blurry.

Pity that little bush was in front of the face, she was in ecstasy!
26th July 2022

