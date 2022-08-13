Sign up
Photo 2038
A closer look
at the wine tasting center at Ouverture. It was a bit nippy to sit outside although it was a lovely day. Behind the wall on the left, my car is in the carpark. Quite a steep walk to get there.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
hidden-valley
Annie D
ace
what a lovely spot to enjoy a wine :)
August 13th, 2022
Babs
ace
Beautiful shot and lovely clear sky
August 13th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Worth the walk for a lovely wine tasting spot! Red or white??
August 13th, 2022
