Previous
Next
No lifeguards today by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2041

No lifeguards today

cold and blustery weather. I've never seen so many pebbles/parts of rock washed up on the beach. It is normally just beautiful soft sand.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
559% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Desi
It sure does look cold and blustery. Which beach is this with all the rocks and pebbles washed up?
August 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
@seacreature It's in the tags Desi, Strand ;-)
August 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise