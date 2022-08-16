Sign up
Photo 2041
No lifeguards today
cold and blustery weather. I've never seen so many pebbles/parts of rock washed up on the beach. It is normally just beautiful soft sand.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Desi
It sure does look cold and blustery. Which beach is this with all the rocks and pebbles washed up?
August 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
@seacreature
It's in the tags Desi, Strand ;-)
August 16th, 2022
