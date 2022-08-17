Previous
Next
Taking off into the bush by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2042

Taking off into the bush

of which there is plenty. Behind the row of trees and shrubs, is Darters dam with the amphitheatre on the left. The buck are actually walking on the mountain bike track.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
559% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise