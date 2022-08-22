Previous
Next
Remnants of the past by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2047

Remnants of the past

many of the old wine estates still have the slave bells from hundreds of years ago. these have a particularly nice view.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
560% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, how interesting. Lovely image.
August 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise