Rolling on the lawn by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2112

Rolling on the lawn

and having fun!

Oh how I miss them already!
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Christina ace
Happy days :)
October 26th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Full of life, fun and lots of female shrieks!
October 26th, 2022  
Lois ace
Lovely capture
October 26th, 2022  
JackieR ace
That was a quick visit, happiness does fly by so quickly. A beautiful scene to bring highly memories
October 26th, 2022  
