Previous
Next
Battling against the wind by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2143

Battling against the wind

this spotted eagle owl was trying to get to the post where it's food was waiting.

As I still need to practice bifs, I am there on a very regular basis now. If only it would not be so windy!
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
587% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
This beauty! And its eyes!
November 26th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous shot.
November 26th, 2022  
Gillian Brown
Wonderful.
November 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise