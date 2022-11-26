Sign up
Photo 2143
Battling against the wind
this spotted eagle owl was trying to get to the post where it's food was waiting.
As I still need to practice bifs, I am there on a very regular basis now. If only it would not be so windy!
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6926
photos
300
followers
196
following
587% complete
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Tags
eagle-encounters
moni kozi
ace
This beauty! And its eyes!
November 26th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous shot.
November 26th, 2022
Gillian Brown
Wonderful.
November 26th, 2022
