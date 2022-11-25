Previous
Innocence by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2142

Innocence

It is her 7th birthday today, and I just felt like posting this as I miss her.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Many happy returns of the day!
What a superb closeup!!!
November 25th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Lovely shot.
November 25th, 2022  
