Photo 2142
Innocence
It is her 7th birthday today, and I just felt like posting this as I miss her.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Tags
granddaughter
moni kozi
ace
Many happy returns of the day!
What a superb closeup!!!
November 25th, 2022
winghong_ho
Lovely shot.
November 25th, 2022
