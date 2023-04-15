Sign up
Photo 2283
The restaurant
which I could not do any justice with this shot. It is so very much more beautiful.
This is only a small part and there were too many people. I just walked in, took a shot and walked out.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
waterkloof
Kathy A
ace
I like how the tables are so far apart from each other
April 15th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautifully simple furnishing and wonderfully colourful
April 15th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I like that you have people in this lovely space.
April 15th, 2023
