At the entrance by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2282

At the entrance

As the restaurant is called Chorus, I could imagine the art on the wall to be a singer although it looks like wind.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Diana

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Magical tree sculpture
April 14th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wow! That tree is amazing!
I thought the wall art was wind!
April 14th, 2023  
