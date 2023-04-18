An interesting find

with some information on it. This headstone is standing in front of a section of the vineyard at Waterkloof, which can be seen behind it.



For those who cannot zoom to read: It is Block 1 A planted in 2005 with a Spanish grape cultivar called Mourvdre. As they have very good red wines, I suppose this grape is still being harvested.



Furthermore there is a name (which I cannot read) and an inscription "circle of life"



There were quite a few of these all over the vineyards.