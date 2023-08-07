Previous
The cheeky one by ludwigsdiana
The cheeky one

was this juvenile yellow billed kite. He just sat there giving me different looks and complaining.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
Cheeky and handsome!
August 7th, 2023  
