Previous
Photo 2397
The cheeky one
was this juvenile yellow billed kite. He just sat there giving me different looks and complaining.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7918
photos
305
followers
185
following
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2397
2395
718
2398
2404
2396
2405
2397
Tags
eagle-encounters
Issi Bannerman
ace
Cheeky and handsome!
August 7th, 2023
