Previous
Gymnogene by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2396

Gymnogene

or African Harrier Hawk, it is about 60-66 centimetres in length. It actually looks bigger here than it is. It was a cold windy day and their plumage is very fine.

It breeds in most of Africa and south of the Sahara.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
656% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Such a beautiful bird.
August 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise