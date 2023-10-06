Previous
The sleepy one by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2457

The sleepy one

I suppose all owls sleep during the day but this one scarcely opens its eyes.

It is one of the more beautiful owls with very soft looking and fine plumage. Quite a big owl too.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
673% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise