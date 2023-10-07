Previous
Watching the visitors by ludwigsdiana
Watching the visitors

and not particularly interested in participating today.

It is school holiday here atm and Eagle Encounters was crowded with noisy kids. I think Ziggy was not too impressed as he was not as active as normal.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh sweet Ziggy....I don't think he wants to be there atm..
October 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh that’s a look of disapproval.
October 7th, 2023  
