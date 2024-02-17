Previous
A pop of colour by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2591

A pop of colour

in my otherwise white and blue garden.
This is quite an amazing little succulent just over 2cm (0.800 inch) on a long 80 cm ( 31inch) stem with some buds.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Diana

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Looks a beautiful flower
February 17th, 2024  
