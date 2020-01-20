Sign up
Photo 740
Handsome Echo
Seven months ago he was literally the size of my index finger! Now he is easily the size of my forearm. This is Echo!
(taken with my cell phone)
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Laurie
ace
@luvmynynix
Ha! I just realized that I have been here just over a year (a year and three days to be exact) and I'm just now...
1016
photos
56
followers
117
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
20th January 2020 7:37pm
pet
echo
bearded dragon
Milanie
ace
Wow! What an amazing close-up!
January 23rd, 2020
