Handsome Echo by luvmynynix
Handsome Echo

Seven months ago he was literally the size of my index finger! Now he is easily the size of my forearm. This is Echo!
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Laurie

ace
@luvmynynix
Ha! I just realized that I have been here just over a year (a year and three days to be exact) and I'm just now...
Milanie ace
Wow! What an amazing close-up!
January 23rd, 2020  
