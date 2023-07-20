Previous
Handsome Echo by luvmynynix
Handsome Echo

27 Days Post Retirement -

He loves hanging out outside over the summer!
Laurie

katy ace
He is VERY handsome especially in this golden hour light! FAV
July 25th, 2023  
