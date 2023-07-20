Sign up
24 / 365
Handsome Echo
27 Days Post Retirement -
He loves hanging out outside over the summer!
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
1
1
Laurie
ace
@luvmynynix
Ha! I just realized that I have been here just over a year (a year and three days to be exact) and I'm just now...
35
photos
6
followers
13
following
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G991U
Taken
20th July 2023 7:31pm
Tags
sun
,
summer
,
bearded_dragon
katy
ace
He is VERY handsome especially in this golden hour light! FAV
July 25th, 2023
