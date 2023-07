Rock 1, Rotor 0

26 Days Post Retirement -



Well this was the craziest thing! I had just dropped my daughter at the gym when my car started making the most ridiculously loud high-pitched screeching sound. I mean so loud people on the sidewalk were staring! Turns out a rock got stuck in between the brake pad and the rotor and dug a huge groove into that smooth surface. Rotor repair... Just add it to my list!