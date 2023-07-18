Previous
Angelic
Angelic

25 Days Post Retirement -

As if we didn't have enough animals in this house already! 🤣 However, this little guy is so well_behaved, we couldn't say no. We are babysitting for a friend who is visiting family in England.
Laurie

katy ace
Aww so sweet and obviously very comfortable with you
July 25th, 2023  
